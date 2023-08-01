Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,176 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,297 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,458,000 after acquiring an additional 311,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of BPOP opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.31. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $82.71.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $954.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.37 million. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 24.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

