Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Shares Up 12.9%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.29. 2,182,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 755,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Powerbridge Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

