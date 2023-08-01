PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PRA Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PRA Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly acquired 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,647.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly acquired 7,425 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $596,142.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 54,925 shares of company stock worth $1,044,210. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.22. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

