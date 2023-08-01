PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stake Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 4,535.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Group news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly purchased 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,142.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Lee Paschke acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,647.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRAA opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $934.60 million, a PE ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRAA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

