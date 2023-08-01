Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Shares Down 2.4%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 34,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 33,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 435,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,539 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43,875 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

