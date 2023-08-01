Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Shares Down 2.4%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 34,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 33,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.68%.
Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.
