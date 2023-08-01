PSI Advisors LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in Apple by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 64,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 57,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 162,613 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 36,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $196.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average is $167.40.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.