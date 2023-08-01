Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after purchasing an additional 422,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 179,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $90,143,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,322,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 12,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $474,185.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

