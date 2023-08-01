Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 209.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $337,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $209,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $337,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RDN opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

