Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $131.33 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $132.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.26.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

