Raymond James Increases FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $37.50

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $31.00 to $37.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FTAI. StockNews.com started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.44.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $32.21 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.83 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 184.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 227,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

