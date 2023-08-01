RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Insider Buys £19,000 in Stock

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) insider Marianne Ismail purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,393.38).

RBG Stock Up 10.0 %

RBGP stock opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.96. The company has a market capitalization of £18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. RBG Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.70 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.19).

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

