RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Insider Buys £19,000 in Stock

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) insider Marianne Ismail purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,393.38).
RBG Stock Up 10.0 %
RBGP stock opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.96. The company has a market capitalization of £18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. RBG Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.70 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.19).
About RBG
