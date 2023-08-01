Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$7.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Real Matters traded as high as C$6.98 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 120320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.55.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Real Matters Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of C$505.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

