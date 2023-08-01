Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $173.00. Approximately 1,146,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 1,142,971 shares.The stock last traded at $165.54 and had previously closed at $167.19.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.
In other news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842 in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.33.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
