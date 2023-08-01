Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Trading Down 6.9%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 146,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,498,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Recruiter.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Recruiter.com Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.58.

Institutional Trading of Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group ( NASDAQ:RCRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 205.76% and a negative net margin of 71.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

