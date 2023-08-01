Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RWT. StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RWT opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $859.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.37. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 499,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 58,451 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,477,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 538,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 422,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

