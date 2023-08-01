Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$100.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$94.12. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$69.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$103.87. The firm has a market cap of C$31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.33.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

