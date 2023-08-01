Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion.
Restaurant Brands International Price Performance
Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$100.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$94.12. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$69.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$103.87. The firm has a market cap of C$31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.33.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
