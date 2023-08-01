Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $78.30.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 970.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

