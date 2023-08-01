Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
Shares of QSR stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $78.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 970.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
