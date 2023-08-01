Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.11. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $78.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 970.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.16.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.