Reviewing Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) & Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Free Report) and Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Post and Cargojet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $99.52 billion 0.61 $5.65 billion $4.20 11.75 Cargojet N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -302.25

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Cargojet. Cargojet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Post, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cargojet pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Deutsche Post pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cargojet pays out -238.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Deutsche Post and Cargojet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 5.32% 20.75% 7.21% Cargojet N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of Cargojet shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deutsche Post and Cargojet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 1 5 3 0 2.22 Cargojet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Deutsche Post presently has a consensus price target of $49.35, indicating a potential upside of 0.04%. Cargojet has a consensus price target of $166.14, indicating a potential upside of 119.91%. Given Cargojet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cargojet is more favorable than Deutsche Post.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Cargojet on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc. provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for various cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda; and between Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. In addition, it offers aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States, and other international destinations; and specialty charter services for livestock shipments, military equipment movements, emergency relief supplies, and virtually large shipments across North America, South America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Further, the company is involved in the aircraft operation and maintenance, flight planning and dispatch, crew planning and training, ground handling, and commercial airline cargo management businesses. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 39 aircraft. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

