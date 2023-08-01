Reviewing Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) and Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Helbiz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $299.52 million 0.72 -$147.51 million ($5.54) -1.45 Helbiz $15.54 million 1.28 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.03

Analyst Recommendations

Helbiz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helbiz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Helbiz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 1 2 0 2.67 Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential downside of 10.75%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Helbiz.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Helbiz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Helbiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -42.17% N/A -10.74% Helbiz -528.22% N/A -223.48%

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats Helbiz on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare



Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention. The company also provides TruChart that offers electronic health records (EHR), care coordination, and financial management in one program allowing Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) to track measurable outcomes in defined timeframes for the populations they serve; and PACElogic, which delivers sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination and planning, integration with community-based providers, and various federal and state that requires reporting. In addition, it provides clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and adherence packaging, and pharmacy benefit management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third-party administrator services. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 150 healthcare organizations. The company provides cloud-based software applications to assist prescribers and pharmacists. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

About Helbiz



Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

