Reviewing PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) & Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Adient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adient and PHINIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $14.12 billion 0.29 -$120.00 million $0.12 354.67 PHINIA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

PHINIA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adient.

This table compares Adient and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient 0.08% 4.99% 1.32% PHINIA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adient and PHINIA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 2 4 4 0 2.20 PHINIA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adient presently has a consensus target price of $45.38, indicating a potential upside of 6.61%. Given Adient’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adient is more favorable than PHINIA.

Summary

Adient beats PHINIA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

