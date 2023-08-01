Reviewing SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) & Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of SJW Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of SJW Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SJW Group and Pennon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SJW Group $620.70 million 3.57 $73.83 million $2.66 26.49 Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.58 31.62

Dividends

SJW Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pennon Group. SJW Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pennon Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SJW Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. SJW Group pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pennon Group pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SJW Group has raised its dividend for 56 consecutive years. SJW Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SJW Group and Pennon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SJW Group 1 4 0 0 1.80 Pennon Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

SJW Group presently has a consensus price target of $80.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.60%. Pennon Group has a consensus price target of $1,048.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,611.17%. Given Pennon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pennon Group is more favorable than SJW Group.

Profitability

This table compares SJW Group and Pennon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SJW Group 12.88% 7.57% 2.28% Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SJW Group beats Pennon Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine. Its water supply consists of groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District. The company offers water service to approximately 232,000 connections that serve approximately one million people residing in portions of the cities of San Jose and Cupertino, as well as in the cities of Campbell, Monte Sereno, Saratoga, and the Town of Los Gatos; and adjacent unincorporated territories in the County of Santa Clara in the State of California. In addition, it provides water service to approximately 141,000 service connections, which serve approximately 459,000 people in 81 municipalities with a service area of approximately 270 square miles throughout Connecticut and Maine, as well as approximately 26,000 service connections that serve approximately 77,000 people in a service area comprising approximately 268 square miles in the region between San Antonio and Austin, Texas; and approximately 3,000 wastewater connections in Southbury, Connecticut. Further, the company owns undeveloped land in California and Tennessee; and owns and operates commercial buildings and warehouse properties in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as SJW Corp. and changed its name to SJW Group in November 2016. SJW Group was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

