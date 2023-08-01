Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of REXR opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.54%.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

