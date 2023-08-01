Robert W. Baird Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $620.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $575.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $610.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $556.27.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $543.69 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $562.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.99 and its 200 day moving average is $467.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,148,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

