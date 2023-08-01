Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Panos Kakoullis Sells 5,439 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Panos Kakoullis sold 5,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £10,442.88 ($13,407.22).
Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Panos Kakoullis purchased 7,771 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £12,045.05 ($15,464.18).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 184.85 ($2.37) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 239.70 ($3.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
