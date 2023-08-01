Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Panos Kakoullis Sells 5,439 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Panos Kakoullis sold 5,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £10,442.88 ($13,407.22).

Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Panos Kakoullis purchased 7,771 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £12,045.05 ($15,464.18).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 184.85 ($2.37) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 239.70 ($3.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,288.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.24.

RR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($2.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 119.20 ($1.53).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

