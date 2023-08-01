RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) versus Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Financial Contrast

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) and Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and Zhongsheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -16.60% 3.91% 1.16% Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zhongsheng Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zhongsheng Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

RumbleON presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.49%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Zhongsheng Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and Zhongsheng Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $1.79 billion 0.09 -$261.51 million ($17.78) -0.58 Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A $5.36 6.64

Zhongsheng Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zhongsheng Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RumbleON beats Zhongsheng Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Zhongsheng Group

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan. It also provides spare parts, automobile accessories, repair and maintenance services, detailing services, and other automobile-related products and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

