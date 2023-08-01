Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith Purchases 140,000 Shares of Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £15,400 ($19,771.47).
Safestyle UK Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of LON:SFE opened at GBX 10.70 ($0.14) on Tuesday. Safestyle UK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 40.90 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £14.86 million, a PE ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 22.95.
Safestyle UK Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safestyle UK
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.