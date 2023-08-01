Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) versus ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Critical Contrast

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Free Report) and Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ITV and Saga Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV 1 0 1 0 2.00 Saga Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00

ITV presently has a consensus target price of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10,724.18%. Saga Communications has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.77%. Given ITV’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ITV is more favorable than Saga Communications.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A Saga Communications 7.74% 6.80% 5.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares ITV and Saga Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.5% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Saga Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ITV pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Saga Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. ITV pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saga Communications pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ITV and Saga Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV N/A N/A N/A $0.10 9.36 Saga Communications $114.89 million 1.15 $9.20 million $1.47 14.72

Saga Communications has higher revenue and earnings than ITV. ITV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saga Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Saga Communications beats ITV on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters. It also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Australia, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in formats and distribution ITV's finished programmes, formats, and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, CITV, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services. It also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, BritBox UK, ITVX, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Choice subscription services, as well as licenses DTT Multiplex A. The company also engages in the development of platform, broadband, transactional, and mobile services; operation of digital television channels; operation of Freeview Multiplex A; rights ownership and distribution of television programs and films; and scheduling and commissioning of television programs. ITV plc was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk. It owned FM and AM radio stations, and metro signals serving various markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

