Sage Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,374 put options on the company. This is an increase of 598% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after buying an additional 532,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,714,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 198,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SAGE. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.