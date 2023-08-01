Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Samsung Electronics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SSNLF opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. Samsung Electronics has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88.
About Samsung Electronics
