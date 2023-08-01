Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OTCMKTS:SSNLF opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.60. Samsung Electronics has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors, and memory and storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories.

