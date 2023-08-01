Savers Value Village, Inc.’s (NYSE:SVV) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 8th

Savers Value Village’s (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 8th. Savers Value Village had issued 22,291,666 shares in its IPO on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $401,249,988 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Savers Value Village’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Savers Value Village Stock Down 1.1 %

SVV opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Savers Value Village has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

About Savers Value Village

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.