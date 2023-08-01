Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Buys £11,500 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Rhian Davies bought 2,500 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($14,764.41).

Schroders Trading Down 0.7 %

LON SDR opened at GBX 459.30 ($5.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,531.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 447.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 465.19. Schroders plc has a 12 month low of GBX 348 ($4.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 509.33 ($6.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

Schroders Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Schroders’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

