Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCOTF shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Scout24 in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of SCOTF stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

