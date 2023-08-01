Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,241 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

