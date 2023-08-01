Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

