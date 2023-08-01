Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of WTTR opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $416.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.89 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $124,657.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 368,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

