SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Seaways by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

International Seaways Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:INSW opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.10%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $171,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.