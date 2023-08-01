Short Interest in Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Rises By 5.6%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $138.95 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.98.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.