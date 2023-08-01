Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Declines By 8.3%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 1.5 %

ADRNY stock opened at €34.45 ($37.86) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.69. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €24.80 ($27.25) and a fifty-two week high of €35.51 ($39.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.65 ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of €23.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

