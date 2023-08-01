Short Interest in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Grows By 11.2%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.10.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX opened at $269.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.34 and its 200-day moving average is $317.45. MarketAxess has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,211 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17,428.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,064,000 after buying an additional 927,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after buying an additional 364,829 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.