Short Interest in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Rises By 5.3%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,900 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 616,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

