Short Interest in MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Drops By 7.9%

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroAlgo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroAlgo during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroAlgo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of MicroAlgo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroAlgo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroAlgo alerts:

MicroAlgo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLGO opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. MicroAlgo has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo ( NASDAQ:MLGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

MicroAlgo Inc develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroAlgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroAlgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.