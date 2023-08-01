Short Interest in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Declines By 8.0%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,317.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $36,551.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,675 shares in the company, valued at $966,363.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,450 shares of company stock worth $635,821 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $979.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.27. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

