Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWSM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.17. 807,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 230,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Simply Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17.
About Simply
Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller) and AAR Mono-Brand programs.
