Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Shares Up 20.8%

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) shot up 20.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.38 and last traded at $106.30. 446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.98.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Trading Up 20.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Cuts Dividend
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Company Profile
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks, medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks, buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.
