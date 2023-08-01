SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other SiTime news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $39,130.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,019 shares in the company, valued at $63,062,851.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $39,130.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,279 shares of company stock worth $1,846,087. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiTime Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ SITM opened at $129.01 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $209.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SITM shares. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

