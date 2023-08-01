Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. 258,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 8,900 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$90,877.90.

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.