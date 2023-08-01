SoFi Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 543,765 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average daily volume of 235,911 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,223 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 19.9 %

SOFI opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

