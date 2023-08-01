Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at TD Cowen

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $34.16 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.18.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $391,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the airline’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

