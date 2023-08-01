Sterling Check (STER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Sterling Check to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Sterling Check has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.31 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, analysts expect Sterling Check to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Sterling Check has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.79 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STER shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

In related news, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 1,145,486 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sterling Check news, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after buying an additional 1,860,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 422,576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 29.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after buying an additional 367,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 1,363.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 226,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 54.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

