Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

